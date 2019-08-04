Bulgarian Employers' Organizations are Reaching out to the European Commission About the Electricity Market

The Bulgarian Industrial Association (AICB), the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce (BIA), the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) and the Confederation of Employers and Industrialists in Bulgaria (CRIB) have brought the European Commission (EC) and the Commission for Protection of Competition ( CPC) for violations in the Energy sector.

The alert was sent to the Office of the Directorate-General for Competitiveness of the European Commission and the Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER). The letter was signed by Vasil Velev, Radosvet Radev, Tsvetan Simeonov, and Kiril Domuschiev.

Employers want the CPC to check Kovachki's energy business.

The alert was also sent to the CPC on July 22 and concerns violations under Art. 15, 21 and 22 of the Competition Act.

The organizations have referred to the CPC to investigate "the actions of a group of participants in the free electricity market who we believe to be inadmissibly violating the principles of free negotiation and competition enshrined in Bulgarian law."