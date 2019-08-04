Astronomers have Discovered a New Type of Mysterious Stars

Astronomers at the University of California, Santa Barbara have discovered previously unknown space objects that may occur in violation of the usual process associated with the death of a star, said Science Albert.

It is a very small hot star that quickly changes its brightness as its outer layers try to restore balance.

The new objects are called hot sub-band pulsators. They resemble another rare type of star - the high-amplitude blue pulsators, which was announced in 2017. Their brightness changes by tens of percent in less than an hour - 20-40 minutes. It is impossible for pulsators to arise as a result of the evolution of a lone star. Scientists believe that the reason for their formation may be the passage of a luminaire near a supermassive black hole or its fusion with another star.

The four new stars throb for 200 to 475 seconds, changing their brightness by 5%. They are of sub-subtype B. Their mass is 2 times smaller than the solar mass and their size 10 times smaller than that of the Sun. This turns them into high-density stars. They are supposed to occur when a star in the main sequence, such as the Sun, turns into a red giant, but prematurely loses its outer layers for unknown reasons.

Specialists do not know what makes subjugators B throb. This may be due to the accumulation of iron, leading to a cyclical appearance of opacity in a layer of the stellar atmosphere.