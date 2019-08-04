The Storms are Over, there will be More Sun in Bulgaria on Sunday

Atmospheric pressure will rise slightly but will remain below average for August.

Today will be sunny weather, with temporary increases in cloud cover, but only in some places, mainly in the eastern and mountainous regions, will prevail in the short term. The northwest wind will moderate to moderate. The maximum temperatures will be between 24 and 29 degrees.

Sunny weather will prevail over the Black Sea with temporary increases in cloudiness but without significant rainfall. They will be blowing to moderate north-northwest wind. Maximum air temperatures: 26-27 degrees. The temperature of the seawater is 26-28 degrees. The sea wave will be 2-3 points.

Sunny weather will prevail over the mountains. In the afternoon, it will develop rainfall and in some places, it will rain briefly. A strong northwest wind will blow. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters is about 18 degrees, at 2000 meters - about 10 degrees.



The northwest wind will continue to blow on Monday, but it will still weaken. The maximum temperatures will be below 30 degrees. Sunny weather will prevail, around and afternoons with overcast clouds. There will also be some brief periods in some places, mostly light.

It will be mostly sunny and almost quiet on Tuesday. Temperatures will rise.