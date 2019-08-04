Bulgarians Are in the Top Three of Turkey's Foreign Tourists
Bulgaria have the third largest number of tourists who have visited Turkey in the first half of this year, according to new statistics from the Ministry of Tourism and Culture. The number of Bulgarians is 1 236 280, which is an increase 25% compared to the same period of 2018.
The first are Russians - 2 709 397 tourists, which is an increase of 13.91 %. The second are Germans with 1,802,365 people, or 15.52% more than the first half of last year. After Bulgaria, are ranking the UK and Iran with less than 1 million tourists.
Antalya, Istanbul and Edirne are the most visited by foreign tourists cities.
Over these period, Turkey received 13.2 % more tourists than in the same period in 2018.
Tourism revenues for the same period amounted to $ 12.6 billion.
