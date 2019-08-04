Nearly 180 Flights Will Be Canceled at Heathrow Airport

Bulgaria: Nearly 180 Flights Will Be Canceled at Heathrow Airport

London's Heathrow Airport will cancel a total of 177 flights on Monday and Tuesday after earlier this week, one of the unions announced that it was planning to strike, BBC reports. According to television, nearly 90% of all airport staff have stated their intention to quit because of failed talks aimed at improving working conditions and increasing pay, FOCUS reports.

The airport has not yet announced exactly which flights will be canceled, with the facility warning passengers to check frequently if their trip is among those affected, if so, they may request compensation or schedule another date.

According to Heathrow, 91 airlines will be affected if the airport staff of about 2.5 thousand people cease operations.

