August 3, 2019, Saturday
Bulgaria: Severe Storm Caused Damage in Kardzhali

More than 60 alerts have been submitted after last night's severe storm in the region of Kardzhali, Southern Bulgaria. There are no reports about injured people, reports BNT. 

Lightning caused three fires, one of them in a house in the city center. A wind gust of 120 kilometers per hour knocked down huge trees on key boulevards, some of which remained closed to traffic for hours. Some parked cars have been damaged.

The storm caused power outages in various parts of Kardzhali and in some of the villages nearby.

