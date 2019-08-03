Local Administrations in Bulgaria Issue Building Permits for 1,591 Residential Buildings in Q2 in 2019

In the second quarter of 2019, local administrations issued permits for the construction of 1,591 residential buildings with 8,456 dwellings and 1,078,441 sq. m gross building area, of 31 administrative buildings/offices with 62,141 sq. m gross building area and 1,168 other buildings with 588, 731 sq. m gross building area said the National Statistical Institute in a press release.

Compared to the previous quarter, the building permits issued for residential buildings increased by 27.6%, the number of their dwellings by 8.0%, and the gross building area – by 4.4%. Building permits issued for administrative buildings increased by 10.7%, while their gross building area decreased by 7.8%. An increase of 1.7% was registered in the permits issued for construction of other buildings and 5.1% for their gross building area.

The highest number of building permits for new residential buildings was issued in the following regions: Plovdiv – 263, Sofia (city) – 237, Burgas – 147, Varna – 145 and Sofia – 122. Most dwellings are to be built in the regions: Sofia (city) – 3,646, Plovdiv – 1,279, Varna – 868, Burgas – 445, and Kardzhali – 336.