Bulgaria: Parliament Speaker Tsveta Karayancheva: The Political Season has been Dynamic

The political season was dynamic, President of the 44th National Assembly, Tsveta Karayancheva, said in an interview with Focus News Agency, referring to the end of the 7th session of the Parliament.
The season was dynamic because of the European elections, Karayancheva said, adding that in election time political campaigning is fierce, “You saw that the election campaign itself was a black PR, a smear. This could not but affect parliamentary work," Karayancheva said. 
She further said that over the two months before the holiday, the Parliament had passed important bills, they will be beneficial for Bulgarian citizens, "I'm talking about postponing machine voting. I hope this would be appreciated by people, it was a sensible decision not to use machines in local elections. “
“Another important decision was the purchase of F-16s. These are state-of-the-art machines that will contribute to Bulgaria’s interoperability with NATO military equipment and to the integrity of the Bulgarian army in the Alliance's troops," Karayancheva commented. 
The party subsidy was another topic of discussion this season. "These are all topics that allow for a broad political debate in the assembly,” she said. 

