Bulgaria: Bulgarian Kristalina Georgieva Selected as EU’s Candidate for IMF Head

Kristalina Georgieva, the Bulgarian chief executive of the World Bank, has been picked as Europe's choice to lead the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Reuters announced on August 2. Georgieva won the support of 56% of the member states, representing 55% of the population of the EU, reports BNT.

The Bulgarian remained in the race for the post with the Dutch candidate Jeroen Dijsselbloem after three of the candidates withdrew. Mr. Dijsselbloem got the support of 44%, representing 43% of the population of the EU, respectively.

The choice was made by the finance ministers of the EU member states who voted online.

Georgieva won the nomination after divisive 12 hours of negotiations among EU nations. Georgieva has the experience of the World Bank and the support of France, Reuters says. She is a candidate to succeed to Christine Lagarde, who resigned in July after EU leaders chose her to be the European Central Bank president.

The IMF plans to select its new head by October 4.

