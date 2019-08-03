The Metropolitan Library Opens Summer Reading Rooms in the Parks

Once again, this summer the Sofia Library will "open" summer reading rooms in Sofia's parks. The events are part of the Green Paths to the Library initiative - a campaign to encourage reading and attract a new reader audience to the cultural institution. This year there will be reading rooms in the parks in Druzhba 1, Mladost 3 and the City Garden.

Book lovers will be able to take advantage of the library's mobile library - Biblobus, which has over 1500 volumes of the latest books in fiction, non-fiction and children's literature by contemporary, classic Bulgarian and foreign authors, BNR reports.

Тhose who wish to bring books to their homes will be able to pick up books with a free library card. In this way, 4000 people have become readers of the library since the start of the campaign.

The traditional "shared" book initiative continues. Visitors will be able to pick up an interesting new book or leave an already read book in the park's designated areas.

The poets Georgi Gavrilov, Mirela Ivanova, Petar Chuhov, Ivan Hristov, Ivan Landzhev, Iliana Ilieva, Kristin Dimitrova, Ivan S. Valev, Violeta Kuneva, Teodora Toteva, Lachezar Lozanov, Marin Bodakov, Boyko Lambovski  and Karel Marinovich will take part in the summer libraries.

There is also entertainment for the children - music, puppet theater.

Everyone will be able to receive a free one-year reader card.

The events will take place from 10am to 4pm on:

August 3 - at South Park and City Garden;

August 10 at the Zaimov Park;

August 17 at Holy Trinity Park and Druzhba 1 Park;

August 24 at the Borisova Garden and Mladost 3 Park;

August 25 at Aleko Hut (Vitosha Nature Park);

August 31 at Geo Milev Park.

