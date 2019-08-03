The NSI Is Seeking for Innovative Approaches to Collect Data from the Minorities

The National Statistical Institute (NSI) and the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) start work on the project "New Approaches for Generating Data on Hard-to-reach Populations at Risk of Violation of Their Rights", Diana Yancheva - Deputy Chairman of the NSI told reporters.

For 30 months, teams of experts will develop innovative methods and approaches for collecting data and providing the indicators needed to create and implement policies targeting representatives of vulnerable populations. Children, people with health problems, those from minorities and migrants are currently identified as vulnerable groups.

The work of the statistics team will go through several stages. Experts will study existing good practices and methods to identify vulnerable populations, research different sources, analyse them, consult stakeholders. The team will design and conduct a field survey of 15,000 households and analyse the results.

The project is being implemented under the program Local Development, Poverty Reduction and Improved Inclusion of Vulnerable Groups. Its financing amounts to BGN 1 945 450 and is provided with the help of the European Economic Area Financial Mechanism.