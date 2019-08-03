Increase in the Thefts at the Seaside

The most frequent are the thefts in Varna, Burgas and Dobrich regions, NOVA TV reported.

At the height of summer, thefts at the seaside increase. Since the beginning of the year, over 3,500 thefts have occurred in the Varna, Burgas and Dobrich regions.

In June and July alone, personal property encroachments in the Varna region are 456, in Burgas - 441, and in Dobrich - 83.

Different things are the object of theft, but most often, bicycles.

Since the beginning of this year, bicycles wheels have been stolen in Varna. For comparison, they were 171 throughout the previous year.