Weekend Weather Forecast
Sensible cooling is expected during on Saturday. Bulgaria will fall under the influence of a cold atmospheric front. Summer storms with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected. There is a risk of hail.
The cold atmospheric front will move from northwest to southeast, but will be more intense in the eastern half of the country. Wind gusts will be strong in Western Bulgaria at speeds of up to 70-80 kilometers per hour.
On Sunday it will rain occasionally, only in northeastern Bulgaria. With the start of the new week, precipitation will stop, temperatures will be around 27-30 degrees. From Wednesday the temperatures will jump up to values above 35 degrees.
