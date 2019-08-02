The British prime minister, Boris Johnson, suffered his first electoral defeat yesterday after his conservative party lost the partial parliamentary elections in the Brecon and Radnorshire constituencies in Wales, France Press and Reuters reported.

According to official results, pro-European Liberal Democrat candidate Jane Dodds defeated Conservative Party candidate Chris Davies by 13,826 votes to 12,401, BTA reported.

Thus, the parliamentary majority of the ruling Conservatives was reduced to just one vote, complicating Johnson's Brexit strategy, AFP notes.

The partial election came after Conservative MP Chris Daviеs was accused of submitting fake expenses invoices for £700 of landscape photographs to decorate his office and was recalled by parliament with a petition from local voters, Reuters notes.

“People are desperately crying out for a different kind of politics. There is no time for tribalism when our country is faced with a Boris Johnson Government and the threat of a no-deal Brexit. So my very first act as your MP when I arrive in Westminster will be to find Mr Boris Johnson wherever he is hiding and tell him loud and clear: 'Stop playing with the future of our communities and rule out a no-deal Brexit now’.”, the newly-elected MP Jane Dodds said.

She added, "people have got real concerns about a no-deal Brexit and I want to spell out very clearly to him what the implications would be, which is fairly disastrous if we crash out with a no-deal on October 31st.