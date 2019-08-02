The Bulgarian Government Debt Increased by EUR 126 Million for One Month
Debt in the Central Government subsector increased by EUR 126 million by the end of June compared to May, according to the Ministry of Finance.
The amount also accounts for the first two issues of government securities that the ministry has placed in order to provide resources for F16 fighter planes.
The total debt in the sub-sector is over BGN 11.6 billion and its ratio to the gross domestic product is 19.8%.
