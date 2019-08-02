Four Men Were Arrested for Online Child Sexual Harassment

Employees of the Special Department of Cybercrime at the State Security Service, under the supervision of the Prosecutor's Office, cut through the criminal activity of four men who carried out online sexual exploitation and cyberbullying of children from the country.

It was found that they primarily used Facebook to make their initial contact with the identified victims, and after gaining the trust of the infant, communication continued through chat applications. After successfully persuading the children to share their own photos and videos, began a process of blackmailing them to create other similar materials and even pressure them for live meetings.

The detained Bulgarian citizens practiced various professions from districts in the country: Burgas, Sofia, Varna - one of them worked at a gas station, another was a mobile operator, a third was a sailor and the fourth was unemployed. In the course of the procedural actions in one of the seized devices of the sailor, the State Security Service's employees found several folders with multiple pictures of young children playing in the sea garden in Burgas. They are yet to be identified.

The antimafiots received the report for the detained man from their counterparts from the US Homeland Security Investigations agency. There was an identified chat conversation in the KIK chat app during an international investigation with the involvement of New Zealand authorities.

The State Security Council appeals for increased parental control during the summer holidays.