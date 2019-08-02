Bulgaria Marks the 116th Anniversary of the Ilinden-Preobrazhenie Uprising

Bulgaria marks the 116th anniversary of the Ilinden-Preobrazhenie uprising.

Wreathes were laid at the monument to Gotse Delchev in Macedonia square in Blagoevgrad.

The 1903 uprising was the peak of the national liberation struggles of Macedonian and Thracian Bulgarians. The uprising was organized by the Internal Macedonian-Adrianople Revolutionary Organization. Almost 1,000 insurgents and 4,600 civilians were killed in the battles against the 350,000 strong Ottoman army in the region of Bitola and Edirne. 201 villages were burnt to the ground and more than 25,000 fled to the Principality of Bulgaria, BNR reported

