Noble Academy and Cannes Lions Lead the Elite of the World Advertising Business in Sofia

Lecturers from around the world are coming for the first edition of Noble Academy in October.

The Oscars' equivalent in the communications world - Cannes Lions, comes to Sofia at the invitation of Noble Graphics. The festival, which a month ago brought together speakers at the French Riviera as director Alfonso Cuarón ("Roma"), Grammy winner John Legend and TV producer Shonda Rhimes ("Grey's Anatomy"), is visiting his educational programs in Sofia. Noble Graphics, the only representative of Bulgaria with distinction at the prestigious forum, is presenting the best contemporary practices in the advertising business in the first issue of Noble Academy (October 25-26, New Bulgarian University).



The aim of Noble Academy is to raise the level of the market by meeting young marketing and advertising professionals with professionals whose imagination and leadership are driving some of the strongest brands in sports, fashion and technology. These include Steve Leatham (Cannes Lions talent and training manager), Sam Saunders (creative director at METROPLEX, USA), Maximilian Kallhead (co-founder of The Pop Up Agency, England), Maryam Akhunova (creative director at Possible, Russia), Doris Daner (TBWA Vice President for Central and Eastern Europe), Razvan Capanescu (founder of WINGS Creative Lab) and many more.

Within two days, through multiple lectures and three exclusive workshops, Noble Academy participants will learn about new trends in building strategies, working business models, tactics for surviving corporate identity in a digital environment, successful creative approaches and effective teams.

"We believe that only together and together we can develop the market, and the training of young professionals is crucial for the future of the Bulgarian economy," the organizers of Noble Graphics shared their motivation.

"Meeting live names of this rank and being able to learn directly from their experience is a unique opportunity that will give academy students the chance to open new doors in their professional development."



Tickets for the first edition of Noble Academy are sold at preferential prices until the end of August.

Seats are limited to 100.