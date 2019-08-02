Wizz Air Is in the Top 10 of the Safest Airlines in the World

Wizz Air, one of Europe’s fastest growing airlines and the leading low cost carrier in Central and Eastern Europe was named top ten safest low cost carriers of 2019 in the world by the world’s only one-stop airline safety and product rating agency AirlineRatings.com.

In making its evaluation, AirlineRatings.com takes into account a comprehensive range of factors that include: audits from aviation’s governing and industry bodies; government audits; airline’s crash and serious incident record; profitability, industry-leading safety initiatives, and fleet age. Being among the world’s top ten safest low cost airlines is a great accomplishment which underpins Wizz Air’s stringent strategy which considers safety as its top priority.

Wizz Air operates one of the world’s youngest fleets - currently consisting of 115 Airbus A320, A321ceo and Airbus A321neo aircraft with an average age of 4.7 years. The airline has further 274 of the world’s most effective single-aisle aircraft, the Airbus A321neo on order. Wizz Air works with Europe’s leading maintenance partners to keep its young and modern fleet in an impeccable state Since it started flying in 2004, Wizz Air has devoted significant time and resources to ensure that its safety culture, safety procedures as well as training and development of its staff are world-class. The airline has opened its brand new training centre, which is one of Europe’s most advanced aviation training centres equipped with two Airbus A320 CAE 7000XR Series full-flight simulators, a cutting edge Cabin Emergency Evacuation Trainer by TFC as well as a V9000 Commander Next-Generation Fire Trainer by Flame Aviation. It is an integrated centre where all pilots and cabin crew trainings are carried out.

In Bulgaria, Wizz Air has been operating flights since September 2005. Today the airline is the market leader in Bulgaria, having already carried over 15 million passengers from all three airports in Sofia, Varna and Burgas. Wizz Air has 9 airplanes based in the country and a local crew of more than 340 customer-oriented employees at 2 operational bases in Sofia and Varna. The Bulgarian network of WIZZ consists of 48 routes to 18 countries and the airline also offers low cost flights from Burgas in the summer.

Diederik Pen, Executive Vice President & Group Chief Operations Officer of Wizz Air, said: “Safety remains our top priority at Wizz Air and we are proud to be among the world’s top ten safest airlines. This rating is a reassurance that we are following the right path by keeping safety at the top of our priorities and that the seven star safety rating awarded to Wizz Air last year was well-deserved. Besides safety, we are dedicated offering an unpaired customer experience throughout our extensive network of more than 650 routes to 147 destinations in 44 countries.“