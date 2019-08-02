The EU Votes Who Will Be the Heads of the IMF
www.pixabay.com
Today, the European Union countries are deciding who will be Christine Lagarde's European successor candidate as the next managing director of the International Monetary Fund.
We recall that this is the second meeting since the governments of the European Union, which had given themselves time until the end of July to failed to reach consensus on their candidate for the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after weeks of negotiations.
Further information will be provided.
