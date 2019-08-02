GDBOP: We Know Who Commissioned the TAD Group Attack against the NRA

The task of the hacking attack against the National Revenue Agency of the Tad Group comes from the outside, and we have information from which person it comes from, Chief Commissioner Ivaylo Spiridonov Director General of the Fight Against Organized Crime (GDBOP) told BTV .

"The truth is very quickly forgotten. What was released by the Prosecutor's Office is the result of the work of the GDBOP officers who collected this evidence. Let the public see what these people are like," he added.

Spiridonov said that what was shown yesterday by the Prosecutor's Office is a very small part of what was in the computer of Christian Boykov. Cameras show him translating words from Bulgarian into Russian to send them to several medias, the chief commissioner revealed. "I cannot explain to you what this person has in his computer. Everything will be taken to court. There are things that have not been taken out at all and which give rise to the link between the attack against the NRA and TAD Group.

According to Spiridonov, a letter sent to the media was found on Boykov's personal computer, which provided a link to the leaked data.

Asked how the GDBOP cracked the machine access code, Spiridonov summed up "with cunning and slyness" and added that the passwords had become clear from the cameras.

"These individuals are an example of how you can become a victim of your own security system. We have seen what the code is through the security cameras," he added.

Ivaylo Spiridonov flatly denied that Christian Boykov had trained GDBOP officers. "On the contrary, a former GDБOP employee trained him. But he clearly missed the ethical hacking classes."

"It has become clear that Christian Boykov wouldn’t be able to carry out this attack alone. He must have had a serious backup and support.”, he said. Georgi Yankov and the owner Ivan Todorov are also involved in the attack.

"The motive of TAD Group will become clear in court," Spiridonov was adamant, adding: "Have patience." "Christian Boykov cannot carry out this attack alone. Such things are done with strong and clear support. This will be made clear in court as well, and the interrogations of his colleagues confirm it.