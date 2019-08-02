Three People Injured in a Series of Explosions in Bangkok
August 2, 2019
Three people were injured in a series of explosions this morning in Bangkok. Shortly after 9am local time, three homemade bombs exploded within minutes.
The attack was carried out in the area of a government complex.
The city is currently hosting a regional security meeting attended by ASEAN foreign ministers, as well as representatives from the United States, China and Russia.
