Three People Injured in a Series of Explosions in Bangkok

World | August 2, 2019, Friday // 11:57| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Three People Injured in a Series of Explosions in Bangkok

Three people were injured in a series of explosions this morning in Bangkok. Shortly after 9am local time, three homemade bombs exploded within minutes.


The attack was carried out in the area of a government complex.

The city is currently hosting a regional security meeting attended by ASEAN foreign ministers, as well as representatives from the United States, China and Russia.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Thailand, bomb, attack, ASEAN
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria