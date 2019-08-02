Donald Trump Threatened to Release Islamic State (ISIS) Fighters to Europe

Donald Trump threatened to release Islamic State (ISIS) fighters detained in Syria to Europe if Europe does not take them back voluntarily, Rudaw reported.

“So we have thousands ISIS fighters that we want Europe to take. And let’s see if they take them,” said Trump to a group of reporters outside the White House before boarding the presidential helicopter Marine One. “And if they don’t take them, we’ll probably have to release them to Europe.”

The prisoners are held by US allied forces in Syria, led by the Kurds.

US officials said that The Islamic State remains a global threat despite losing the once vast territory it held in Syria and Iraq, but at the same time, they warn that Al-Qaeda has recovered to the highest levels of its powers.

US officials declined to comment whether Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza bin Laden was killed.