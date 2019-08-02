Flights From Budapest to Sofia From Next Year
The Polish carrier LOT is planning daily flights to connect Budapest with Belgrade and Sofia, according to the Hungarian capital's airport, quoted by stolica.bg
The start of the new six destinations will be March 30 next year. They are next to Sofia, Prague, Belgrade, Stuttgart, Bucharest and Brussels.
Since September this year, LOT has also launched a direct flight between Budapest and the capital of South Korea, Seoul.
