Saudi Arabia Allowed Women to Travel Without a Guardian's Permission

A new law gives passports to any Saudi over 21 years of age.


Saudi Arabia has allowed women to travel without the need of permission by a spouse or relative. This is yet another solution that weakens the current system of male custody of women, for which the country has been criticized abroad.

Women now have the right to register the birth of a child themselves, to marry and divorce without the need for permission, and to have custody of their children. The laws are part of a tendency in recent years for Saudi Arabia to open up to the outside world.

The idea is of Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has a large-scale plan for economic and social reform.

