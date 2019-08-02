200 Free Parking Spaces For Bicycles and Electric Scooters in Sofia

Mounting of the stands begins on Monday, reported NOVA TV. 


200 free parking spaces for bicycles, drones, mopeds and scooters in Sofia. Putting the stands will start as early as next Monday.

So far, the envisaged locations for free parking of two-wheeled vehicles are around Largo, at ''Moskovska'' Street and ''Dondukov'' Blvd.

The parking spaces  will be in pedestrian areas, in blue and green zones. The idea is citizens to walk up to 500 m on foot to get to the parking space they want. 

