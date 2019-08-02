A New Street in the Metropolitan District "Ovcha Kupel" Is Going to Be Constructed because of the Construction of the Subway

The construction of a new street in the Ovcha Kupel district of Sofia began because of the construction of the subway. The beginning of the construction of “Central” Street will be opened by the Deputy Mayor of Sofia Municipality, Doncho Barbalov.

Next year, the subway at Ovcha Kupel will be put into operation. The line will serve nearly half a million people who will use the subway daily. The third line will connect the large residential districts Ovcha Kupel, Krasno Selo and Hadzhi Dimitar.

The construction of the section from Vladimir Vazov Blvd. through the centre to Krasno Selo started in the spring of 2016.