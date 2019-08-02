UK Will Allocate more than £ 2 Billion For Brexit Preparations

More than £ 2 billion will be set aside by the UK government in order for the country to prepare for it’s exit from the European Union, Finance Minister Sajid Javid said, specifying that these funds will be used to recruit new border guards, secure drug supplies and launch an information campaign .

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has so far been adamant that Britain will leave the EU on a new date on October 31st, with or without a deal, and economists warn that pre-Brexit preparations will not remove the negative effects on the UK of leaving the Union without a deal.

These include the turmoil in the world economy, recession and weakening of London's position as a leading international financial hub.

