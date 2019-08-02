Pazardzhik Farmers Protest Against ASF Measures
Farmers from Pazardzhik protest in the center of the regional town, disagreeing with the imposed voluntary slaughter of pigs in the "back yard".
Today was the deadline for most of the districts in the country to slaughter the pigs in private farms.
Starting yesterday, protests against the decision began. For hours the road Sliven - Yambol remained blocked. After meeting with the farmers, the Minister of Agriculture Desislava Taneva gave a one-week delay for Pazardzhik.
After the expiry of the deadline for voluntary killing, the animals will be euthanized by the Regional Food Safety Directorates.
Checks have also begun in the yards of farmers from northern Bulgaria. There, the deadline for voluntarily slaughtering the pigs expired on 31 July. There are five industrial pig farms affected by the disease in the country.
However, the people of Ovchepoltsi village, Pazardzhik, are categorical that they will not kill the animals because they are healthy.
