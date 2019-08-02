The US Withdraws From the Nuclear Deal with Russia

World | August 2, 2019, Friday // 10:00| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The US Withdraws From the Nuclear Deal with Russia

As of today, the United States' decision to withdraw from the nuclear weapons treaty concluded with Russia in the 1987, enters into force.


The nuclear deal deals with medium to low range missiles, and signing it was key to the end of the Cold War.

Last year, Washington announced that it would withdraw with the argument that Russia did not comply the agreement. According to Moscow, however, the United States is looking for ways to disregard the agreements signed years ago because they want a "new arms race."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern and said the world was losing an important mechanism to deter nuclear war.

 

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: missle, US, Russia, General Antonio Guterres, Cold War
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria