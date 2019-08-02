The US Withdraws From the Nuclear Deal with Russia

As of today, the United States' decision to withdraw from the nuclear weapons treaty concluded with Russia in the 1987, enters into force.



The nuclear deal deals with medium to low range missiles, and signing it was key to the end of the Cold War.

Last year, Washington announced that it would withdraw with the argument that Russia did not comply the agreement. According to Moscow, however, the United States is looking for ways to disregard the agreements signed years ago because they want a "new arms race."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern and said the world was losing an important mechanism to deter nuclear war.