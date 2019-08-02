This year Bulgaria begins the construction of a new modern Antarctic research laboratory. It will be located in the existing Bulgarian polar base. Our country has received the recognition to host the annual meeting of the Antarctic Program Managers' Council.

Prof. Hristo Pimpirev: Bulgaria has been a respected polar nation for 30 years. It is no coincidence that, because of its authority, was chosen to host this meeting, which is extremely important and defines the direction of the polar studies of all the great countries exploring this continent, including Bulgaria.

Prof. Hristo Pimpirev: Without investment in science there will be no progress of humanity.



Bulgaria's contribution to the study of the Ice Continent is recognized. More than half a century after the first expedition involving a Bulgarian, there comes a time when our scientists will be able to explore and discover the secrets of Antarctica with the help of a new base - a laboratory that must be completed within the next two to three years.