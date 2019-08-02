Bulgaria Begins the Construction of a New Modern Antarctic Research Laboratory

Society | August 2, 2019, Friday // 09:58| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Begins the Construction of a New Modern Antarctic Research Laboratory

This year Bulgaria begins the construction of a new modern Antarctic research laboratory. It will be located in the existing Bulgarian polar base. Our country has received the recognition to host the annual meeting of the Antarctic Program Managers' Council.

Prof. Hristo Pimpirev: Bulgaria has been a respected polar nation for 30 years. It is no coincidence that, because of its authority,  was chosen to host this meeting, which is extremely important and defines the direction of the polar studies of all the great countries exploring this continent, including Bulgaria.

Prof. Hristo Pimpirev: Without investment in science there will be no progress of humanity.

Bulgaria's contribution to the study of the Ice Continent is recognized. More than half a century after the first expedition involving a Bulgarian, there comes a time when our scientists will be able to explore and discover the secrets of Antarctica with the help of a new base - a laboratory that must be completed within the next two to three years.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Antarctica, expedition, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria