Sunny Today, Highs Between 30C and 35C

It will be mostly sunny today, with some increase in clouds at times, but no rain expected for the most of the country. Light mostly northwest wind. Maximum temperatures predominantly between 30C and 35C, in the far southwestern areas up to 39C. Overnight, some places in western Bulgaria will see brief rain showers with thunder.



The Black Sea coast will be mostly sunny, with some increase in clouds but no rain expected. In the afternoon a moderate southeast wind will blow. Maximum temperatures at 28-30C, seawater temperature at 26-27 C.



This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).