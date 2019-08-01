Bulgarian Banks Profits Continue to Rise

August 1, 2019
The profits of Bulgarian banks continue their rise. In mid-2019 profits in this sector amounted to 469 million euro, which is 14.6 percent up on last year, the Bulgarian National Bank, BNB says.

The level of non-performing loans is going down. At the end of June they constituted 7.2 percent, compared to 7.4 percent during the first quarter of 2019. Credits amount to a total of 32 billion euro. There is an increase in loans with households as well as businesses. The Bulgarian National Bank warns that there is a big appetite for credit, but that banks should be cautious when they grant loans and avoid taking excessive risks. The increased debt securities portfolio is seen as a positive indicator. Despite their low profitability they are a very safe investment for banksBNR reported.

