A Price Limit According Which Hospitals Buy Medicines Will Be Set
The government has adopted amendments to the Ordinance on the Terms, Rules and Procedure for Regulation and Registration of the Prices of Medicinal Products.
The rule is that a medicinal product cannot be sold at medical establishments at a price higher than the value paid by public money for the relevant medicinal product formed on the basis of a reference value.
The rule applies to medical establishments under Art. 5 of the Law on the medical establishments and the medical establishments with state and / or municipal participation under art. 9 and 10 of the Medical Establishments Act.
- » Investbank Provides Loans for Undergraduate and Doctoral Students
- » The US Federal Reserve Has Cut Interest Rates For the First Time in 11 Years
- » 72% of the Money on the European Programs - already Negotiated
- » Bulgaria's Fibank has Secured EUR 130 Million to Prop up Capital
- » The ECB Announces the Results For the Stability of the Banks in Bulgaria
- » Euler Hermes Study: the Working Capital Requirement Hit Its Worst Levels Since 2012