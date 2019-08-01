Investbank Provides Loans for Undergraduate and Doctoral Students

From the beginning of the 2019/2020 academic year, Investbank will provide loans to undergraduate and doctoral students after concluding a contract with the Ministry of Education and Science for lending to undergraduate and doctoral students with state financial support. The student loan system guarantees access for young people to higher education, regardless of their social status.

Students at higher education institutions may receive student loans from Investbank for payment of their tuition fees, subsistence allowance / for the whole or part of the study period / or for refinancing of student loans already granted.

Students who may apply for a student loan, must be citizens of EU Member States, European Economic Area countries or the Swiss Confederation, up to 35 years of age, who are studying full-time, bachelor's, master's or doctoral degrees in public or private school or scientific organisation. They must not have the same educational qualification or scientific degree, and have their studies suspended, except in the cases provided for by law.

The loans are granted for up to 10 years in BGN, under extremely favourable conditions: no fees and commissions for granting and repayment of the loan, using a grace period, annual fixed interest of 6% for the whole loan term and payment of equal monthly instalments . Interest is charged only on the part of the loan disbursed. The loans are guaranteed by the state and there is no need to provide additional collateral for students and PhD students.