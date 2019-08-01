The Special Prosecutor's Office Has Issued an European Interrogation Order for the Editor in Chief of "Bivol" Website
INews.bg
The Special Prosecutor's Office issued a European Investigation Order on the territory of the French Republic.
In the course of the investigation, the editor-in-chief of the “Bivol” website Atanas Chobanov should be questioned in the pre-trial proceedings against TAD Group employees regarding facts relevant to the subject matter of the case.
The European Investigation Order will be sent to the French authorities as it is the permanent address of the editor-in-chief of the site.
