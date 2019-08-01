The Unemployment Rate in the Euro Area Continues to Decline

In June 2019, the unemployment rate in the euro area fell to an 11-year low of 7.5% from 7.6% in May, the lowest level since July 2008, Eurostat data show.

The EU28 unemployment rate was 6.3% in June 2019, stable compared with May 2019 and down from 6.8% in June 2018. This remains the lowest rate recorded in the EU28 since the start of the EU monthly unemployment series in January 2000.

According to European statistics, a total of 15.674 million Europeans, of which 12.377 million from the euro area, were unemployed in June 2019, with a 36 thousand decrease in unemployment in the EU and 45 thousand in the euro area compared to May.

Among the Member States, the lowest unemployment rates in June 2019 were recorded in Czechia (1.9%) and Germany (3.1%). The highest unemployment rates were observed in Greece (17.6% in April 2019) and Spain (14.0%). Compared with a year ago, the unemployment rate fell in 24 Member States and remained stable in Estonia and Poland, while it increased in Sweden (from 6.3% to 6.4%) and Luxembourg (from 5.6% to 5.8%). The largest decreases were registered in Greece (from 19.8% to 17.6% between April 2018 and April 2019), Cyprus (from 8.3% to 6.5%), Croatia (from 8.6% to 7.1%), Ireland (from 5.9% to 4.5%) and Slovakia (from 6.7% to 5.4%). In June 2019, the unemployment rate in the United States was 3.7%, up from 3.6% in May 2019 and down from 4.0% in June 2018.

In June 2019, 3.176 million young persons (under 25) were unemployed in the EU28, of whom 2.251 million were in the euro area. Compared with June 2018, youth unemployment decreased by 239 000 in the EU28 and by 179 000 in the euro area. In June 2019, the youth unemployment rate was 14.1% in the EU28 and 15.4% in the euro area, compared with 15.2% and 17.0% respectively in June 2018. In June 2019, the lowest rates were observed in Germany (5.5%), the Netherlands (6.5%) and Czechia (6.6%), while the highest were recorded in Greece (39.6% in the first quarter of 2019), Spain (32.4%) and Italy (28.1%).

The unemployment in Bulgaria dropped in June to a new record low of 4.4%, which is the lowest unemployment rate in the country since January 2000, compared to 4.5% in May. A year earlier in June 2018 the unemployment in Bulgaria was at 5.2%.

These figures are published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.