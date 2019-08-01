About 1 300 000 Pieces of Smuggled Cigarettes Were Seized in July by the Customs Officers of the MP Kapitan Andreevo

In July, customs officers from the Directorate of Customs Intelligence and Investigation and the Southern Maritime Territorial Directorate detained 1,280,000 pieces / 64,000 boxes / duty-free cigarettes, 102 kg of smoking tobacco and 51 kg of hookah tobacco. Nearly 43,000 boxes / 860,000 pieces / cigarettes were purchased from the Republic of Turkey from passing passengers because the excise goods were above the duty-free level. During the same period, 420,000 pieces / 21,000 boxes / duty-free cigarettes were found under rigorous customs clearance under the risk analysis method.

In one case, on July 26th, customs inspecting a truck with Bulgarian registration entering the country from Turkey opened 290 boxes of excise free cigarettes. The driver of the truck, a Bulgarian citizen, hid the cigarettes in the factory cavities of the driver's cabin and behind the tool box of the trailer.

On the same day, at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint were seized a total of 2219 cartons / 44 380 pieces / duty-free cigarettes.

Customs officers discovered 610 boxes of undeclared cigarettes during inspections of three cars traveling to Western Europe on July 27 and July 28 and 29. The cigarettes were hidden in the cavities behind the back seats, in food products and among clothes, in the personal luggage of passengers. Offenders have been drawn up to attempt to transfer excise goods - cigarettes, across the state border without the knowledge and permission of the customs authorities.