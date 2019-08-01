It is Believed that Osama bin Laden's Son Was Killed in an Air Strike

Hamza Bin Laden, the son of the founder of the al-Qaeda terrorist network - Osama Bin Laden, was killed during an air strike.

This is claimed by US media, citing their intelligence sources. It is not clear exactly when and where Hamza died, but it is believed that this has happened in the last two years.

The Pentagon did not comment on the information.

Hamza Bin Laden spread audio and video messages calling for attacks on the US and other countries around the world.

Investigators believe Hamza bin Laden is married to the daughter of Al Qaeda senior leader Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, aka Abu Muhammad al Masri, who has been indicted for his alleged involvement in the August 7, 1998, bombings of the United States Embassies in Tanzania and Kenya.

In February,Washington announced a $ 1 million reward for location information.