17 kg Packages of Heroin Were Seized at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint
17 kilograms of heroin was seized at Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint. The value of the drug is estimated at over BGN 1 million.
The shipment was found on Friday in a search of a car of a British citizen of Iraqi origin entering Bulgaria. The 17 packages of heroin were hidden in the double bottom of a refrigerated bag.
Later, a 37-year-old Iranian, who resides in Germany, was detained in Haskovo. He was the recipient of the drugs that were supposed to reach Western Europe.
This is the third such drug trafficking attempt at Kapitan Andreevo over the last 4 months. During that time, a total of 300 kilograms of drugs were seized.
