Borissov and Zaev Marked Together Two Years Since the Neighborhood Treaty Was Signed

Bulgaria and Northern Macedonia mark two years since the Neighborhood Treaty was signed. In Skopje, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov met with his Macedonian counterpart, Zoran Zaev. The two leaders announced they will host a meeting of the Berlin Process next year in July. They called on the Historical Commission to give visible results and progress.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov was greeted with the highest honours in front of the government building in Skopje by Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. The two held a four-eye meeting, after which they made a statement to the media.

A little later, the two prime ministers, accompanied by Bulgaria's foreign minister, Ekaterina Zaharieva, and northern Macedonia, Nikola Dimitrov, laid wreaths and flowers at Gotse Delchev's grave in the yard of St. Spas Church in Skopje.

Two years after the signing of the treaty, both sides have achievements. A common understanding of Medieval history was reached, common celebrations for persons such as St. St. Cyril and Methodius, St. Clement, Naum and King Samuel, accelerated work along the Sofia - Skopje railway corridor, as well as more intense economic relations.

Boyko Borisov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria: Two years since we signed the Neighborhood Treaty. I think in those two years, things have been done that couldn't have happened decades earlier. It came with the joint efforts of both the Government of Greece, Bulgaria, and the Republic of Northern Macedonia. It has created a huge perspective for your country on the road to the European Union and NATO.



Following the events in Skopje, the two prime ministers and the two delegations left for Dojran, where they would later discover during the day the new monument of Colonel Konstantin Kavarnaliev.