Eurostat: 12.5% ​​of the Bulgarian Women Give Birth for the First Time before they Turn 20

In the European Union (EU) in 2017, the majority of first births (92%) were to women aged between 20 and 39 years old. A further 4% of first births were to women aged below 20, while another 4% were to women aged 40 or over.

1 in 8 first children born to mothers aged below 20 in Bulgaria and Romania

The highest shares of births of first children to young mothers aged below 20 were recorded in Bulgaria (12.5% of total births of first children in 2017) and Romania (12.1%). They were followed by Hungary (8.5%) and Slovakia (8.1%).

In contrast, young mothers accounted for less than 2% of first births in Denmark (1.0%), Italy and Slovenia (both 1.1%), the Netherlands (1.2%), Luxembourg and Sweden (both 1.4%), Eurostat reported.

