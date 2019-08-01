A Weak Earthquake Was Registered in Pazardzhik

An earthquake with 2.3 magnitude on the Richter scale has been registered on the territory of Bulgaria, in the Pazardzhik region.

The earthquake was felt at 9.32 am this morning with an epicentre 5 km south of Pazardzhik, in the village of Glavinitsa and 101 km southeast of Sofia, with a depth of 2 km. No material damage is reported.

