CITUB: The Normal Life of a 4-Member Family Requires BGN 2448 per Month

This is according to data from the Institute for Social and Trade Union Studies, quoted by NOVA TV.



For the normal life of a four-member household - two adults and two children, BGN 2448 per month is required. This is indicated by data from the CITUB Institute for Social and Trade Union Studies at the end of the second quarter of the year.

The cost of living for a four-member household is BGN 612.15. These are the necessary funds to cover the cost of food, to maintain the home, health care, education, transport and rest according to the average Bulgarian standards.

The total increase in maintenance compared to the previous quarter was BGN 6, and compared to June last year - BGN 87.