Greece Bans the Import of Bulgarian Pork

Greece bans pork imports from Bulgaria. Border checks are rigorous. Imports of pork and pork products are completely banned, BNR reports.

Preventive measures are being taken against the spread of African swine fever. The control of the authorities in the border regions with Bulgaria is strong.

The Greek Food Safety Authority has introduced emergency controls after information on outbreaks of African swine fever in Bulgaria.

There aren’t any registered cases in Greece yet, the Agrarian Ministry told media. Experts suggest that it is a matter of time for the virus to affect pig farms in Greece as well.

Strict controls are imposed in border areas. All pig owners are informed and obliged to take preventive measures. Specialist teams are in constant contact with the farmers and carry out tests.

The pigs’ certificates in slaughterhouses are also being checked.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has been briefed personally on the implementation of the measures against the spread of African swine fever.

