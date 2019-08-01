Where Flights Are Most Often Delayed or Canceled?

Business » TOURISM | August 1, 2019, Thursday // 11:08| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Where Flights Are Most Often Delayed or Canceled?

Study travel data made from experts gives us an information about  the 15 most popular tourist destinations among Russians.


Specialists from the AirHelp Air Passenger Rights Protection Organization examined flight data from March 31 to June 15, 2019 and determined the number of delayed and canceled flights in the top 15 tourist destinations among Russian tourists.

The most inaccurate were in China, Germany and Greece, RIA Novosti and BGNESS reported.

More than 135,000 flights have departed from China's delayed airports. Almost every third of more than 390,000 flights has delayed by at least 15 minutes or been canceled.

Germany ranks second (25% of flights delayed or canceled), Greece third (24%). In Turkey, 21% of flights are delayed or canceled, in Italy - almost 20%, in Cyprus - 17.5%, in Bulgaria - 16%.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: travel, China, flights, canceld, delayed, passengers, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria