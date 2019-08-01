Where Flights Are Most Often Delayed or Canceled?

Study travel data made from experts gives us an information about the 15 most popular tourist destinations among Russians.



Specialists from the AirHelp Air Passenger Rights Protection Organization examined flight data from March 31 to June 15, 2019 and determined the number of delayed and canceled flights in the top 15 tourist destinations among Russian tourists.

The most inaccurate were in China, Germany and Greece, RIA Novosti and BGNESS reported.

More than 135,000 flights have departed from China's delayed airports. Almost every third of more than 390,000 flights has delayed by at least 15 minutes or been canceled.

Germany ranks second (25% of flights delayed or canceled), Greece third (24%). In Turkey, 21% of flights are delayed or canceled, in Italy - almost 20%, in Cyprus - 17.5%, in Bulgaria - 16%.