Construction of the ''Golden Age'' Building in Lozenets Will Continue

The construction of the ''Golden Age'' building in Lozenets will continue.

This was announced in a letter to the media from Artex. They indicate that as a result of the work stoppage, they suffered losses of BGN 1.8 million. According to the company, the court confirmed that the building permit was valid.

The Lozenets Initiative Committee, which opposes the construction of the skyscraper, said they would continue their protests.

"We expect the Sofia Municipality to give an opinion on this case. We also want to understand the reaction of Mr Borissov, who  said that there was no amendment to Artex. We are hopeful that this is only at first instance'', commented Nikola Vaptsarov of the Lozenets Initiative Committee.

Protesters are categorical that they are ready for any action to stop the construction of the building. 

