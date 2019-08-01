Thousands of Plastic Bags Were Removed From the Sea Near Greek Island

Volunteers compare the extent of the contamination to coral reefs made of plastic, writes NOVA TV.



Divers from an international non-governmental organization have removed thousands of plastic bags from the water off the Greek island of Andros. Volunteers compare the extent of the contamination to coral reefs made of plastic.

During the campaign near the island of Andros, they also removed hundreds of kilograms of abandoned fishing nets. Divers regret that they were able to clean only a small fraction of the waste found.

Greece produces about 700,000 tonnes of plastic waste a year, or 68 kg per person, according to WWF data. About 11,500 tonnes of them go to sea, and 70 per cent return back to the coast.