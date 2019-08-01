National Scholarship Supports Talents in Five Areas of the Arts
Young talents from five areas of the arts will be able to receive support from the state under the campaign ,,With effort to the Stars''.
The assistance will be for artists in the fields of visual arts, literature, music, dance, theater / performance, the Culture Directorate of Sofia Municipality reported.
The scholarship was created by the Cultural Perspectives Foundation on the idea of opera singer Ina Kancheva.
Sofia Municipality stands behind the initiative and awards two scholarships.
Applying for the second edition of the Scholarship will be active between September 1 and October 1, 2019.
- » € 270 Million Have already Been Donated for the Repair of Notre Dame
- » "The Chemical Brothers" with First Concert in Bulgaria
- » Artists From Over 10 Countries Will Participate at the Festival ' Laboratory 180 °'
- » The Metropolitan Library Presents an Exhibition for 140 Years of the State Gazette
- » "Cinema Under the Stars" Begins Tonight with the Movie "Ága"
- » The Repair and Restoration of the Miniral Bath in Bankya Will Cost BGN 8 mln