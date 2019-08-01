PM Borissov Will be on a Working Visit to Northern Macedonia

Bulgaria: PM Borissov Will be on a Working Visit to Northern Macedonia

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will visit the Republic of Northern Macedonia.

In Skopje, Borissov and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Northern Macedonia, Zoran Zaev, will mark the second anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Friendship, Neighborhood and Cooperation between the two countries.

Borissov and Zaev will discuss the partnership's progress at a bilateral meeting. They will lay flowers in front of Gotse Delchev's grave at St. Spas Church in Skopje. The Bulgarian PM will also have a meeting with President Stevo Pendarovski.

In Doiran, the two heads of government will find the restored monument to Colonel Konstantin Kavarnaliev. During his visit, Prime Minister Borisov will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva.

Stevo Pendarovski, Boyko Borissov, Dojran, Northern Macedonia, Ekaterina Zaharieva
